Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,209,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,429,000 after buying an additional 2,872,288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,173,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

