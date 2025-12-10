Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 165.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,628.20. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

