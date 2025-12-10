Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,400,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 433,489 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 256,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $46,462.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,976.73. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,077. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.