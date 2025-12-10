Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 30,398 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 244,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Upbound Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,240,000 after purchasing an additional 352,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upbound Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 949,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 92,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPBD. Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,951 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.3%

UPBD stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

