Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.29. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

