Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

