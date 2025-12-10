Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,085,000 after acquiring an additional 139,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:AN opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

