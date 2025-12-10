StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,646 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SARO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last ninety days.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

