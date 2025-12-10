Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

