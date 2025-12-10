Jump Financial LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 203.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,176,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,697.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,280.08. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,058 shares of company stock valued at $175,209. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

