Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.