Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 104,327 Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4%

FANG stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

