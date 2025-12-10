Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $234.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

