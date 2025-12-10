Marshall Wace LLP Sells 28,475 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,522,968. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,332,800. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,380 shares of company stock valued at $142,038,695. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $456.18 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $458.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.17.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
