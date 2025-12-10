Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 102,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after acquiring an additional 487,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 477,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 341,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

