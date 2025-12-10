Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLOW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PLOW stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

