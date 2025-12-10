Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 573.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,715.76. This trade represents a 31.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average is $308.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $244.87 and a 12-month high of $409.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kadant’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

