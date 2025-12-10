Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,827 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Gentex by 305.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Gentex by 34.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

