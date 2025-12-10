Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.77 Million in Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 767,282 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 182,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,724 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vaalco Energy by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Vaalco Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of EGY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vaalco Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Vaalco Energy had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.59%.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

