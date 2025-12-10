Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 420,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIFR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XIFR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.45.

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XIFR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $833.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

