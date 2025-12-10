Jump Financial LLC Buys 221,581 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 106.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,581 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE LC opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $578,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,210,070 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,250.30. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,020. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,293 shares of company stock worth $1,492,620. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

LendingClub Company Profile



LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

