209,124 Shares in First Horizon Corporation $FHN Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 209,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 12.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Horizon by 24.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 477,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Horizon from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

