Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 175,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $178.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

