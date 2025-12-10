Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.99 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $93.74.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

