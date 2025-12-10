Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 321,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SG. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $32,122,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 513,643 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 518.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SG. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman purchased 179,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,688. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $99,813.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,813.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 19.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SG stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $817.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

