Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,164 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,307,000 after purchasing an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 999,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,845,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Autoliv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

