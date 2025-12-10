Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

