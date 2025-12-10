SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $87,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $55,947,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,439,000 after buying an additional 827,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.1%

SL Green Realty stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,246.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $244.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 30,900.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.