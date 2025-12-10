Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,120 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.