Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. $HROW

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,202 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Harrow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 956,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harrow by 4,035.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harrow by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.72. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.