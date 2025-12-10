Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Boston Partners boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,326,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after buying an additional 1,049,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 529.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,564,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

