Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,972 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,474,000 after buying an additional 108,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

