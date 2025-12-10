Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,516 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KE were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KE by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KE by 10.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in KE by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $25.17.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

