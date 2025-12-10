Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,777,675.61. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,246 shares of company stock worth $139,395,908. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

