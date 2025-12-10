Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,720,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,347,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,852,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $65,396,000. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth $41,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $318.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.35. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $385.22.

Insider Activity at BeOne Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total transaction of $9,055,715.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.90, for a total transaction of $895,544.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,921,608. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $395.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.79.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

