Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.60 Million Position in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,544 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 39.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.87. Astronics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

