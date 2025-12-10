Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.06. 2,636,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,049,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Santacruz Silver Mining

In related news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$45,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,252. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Also, Director Roland Lohner sold 100,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 531,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,200,738. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $539,150. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

