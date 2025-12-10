Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 30.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) were up 30.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.55. Approximately 112,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,183,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42.

Amigo Stock Down 3.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The company has a market cap of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

