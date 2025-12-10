Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 and last traded at GBX 0.28. 765,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,150,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Harvest Minerals Trading Up 7.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

