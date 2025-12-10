Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Down 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.53 and last traded at GBX 29.40. 124,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 50,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The firm has a market cap of £25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (3.33) EPS for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

