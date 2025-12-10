BHP Group (LON:BHP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,247.03 and last traded at GBX 2,245, with a volume of 2501325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,216.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.33.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Up 1.5%

About BHP Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.88.

(Get Free Report)

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.