Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON) traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 9,616,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 43,605,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

