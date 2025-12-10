Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 and last traded at GBX 393.50, with a volume of 30274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Collins Stewart reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.

Get Hunting alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTG

Hunting Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 320.88. The company has a market cap of £599.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hunting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine Krajicek bought 18,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £63,000. Also, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £7,384.56. Insiders purchased a total of 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.