Head-To-Head Review: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) & Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redhill Biopharma and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redhill Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Redhill Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redhill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Prelude Therapeutics N/A -121.16% -84.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Redhill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Redhill Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redhill Biopharma and Prelude Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redhill Biopharma $8.04 million 0.68 -$8.27 million $486.75 0.00 Prelude Therapeutics $10.50 million 10.18 -$127.17 million ($1.47) -1.16

Redhill Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redhill Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Redhill Biopharma has a beta of 4.83, indicating that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Redhill Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redhill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

