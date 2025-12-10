Great Elm Capital Group (GECC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ: GECC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Great Elm Capital Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Great Elm Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. Great Elm Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -264.29%.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Capital Group

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan purchased 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $150,126.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,936. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

