E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 billion. E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

