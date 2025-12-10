Critical Survey: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Competitive Technologies and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 24.65% 67.78% 31.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Competitive Technologies and IDEXX Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.90 billion 14.32 $887.87 million $12.61 55.44

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Competitive Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Competitive Technologies and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 3 8 0 2.73

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $763.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Competitive Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Competitive Technologies

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

