DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) versus Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Head to Head Analysis

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius 3.82% 8.19% 3.15% DexCom 15.96% 30.65% 10.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sartorius and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius 0 1 0 2 3.33 DexCom 1 5 18 3 2.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DexCom has a consensus price target of $87.27, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Sartorius.

97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sartorius and DexCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius $3.66 billion N/A $90.90 million $2.15 102.33 DexCom $4.03 billion 6.41 $576.20 million $1.80 36.85

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sartorius has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Sartorius on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.