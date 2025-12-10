Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.7778.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTRN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pattern Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pattern Group

In other news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Pattern Group during the third quarter worth $19,678,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at $15,755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter worth about $411,000.

Pattern Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Pattern Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $639.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.78 million.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.