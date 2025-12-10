Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,653 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.79. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

